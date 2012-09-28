NAIROBI, Sept 28 Kenyan and Somali government troops have captured Somalia's southern port city of Kismayu, the last rebel bastion of al Shabaab militants, Kenya's military spokesman said on Friday.

"(Report that) Kismayu fell today to KDF (Kenyan Defence Forces) and TFG (Somali government troops) forces is indeed very true," military spokesman Cyrus Oguna told Kenya's Citizen television.