* Sanctions to range from travel bans to asset freezing
* Somalis to get new constitution, president
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, June 10 The United States will impose
travel sanctions and freeze assets of Somalis who hinder a
political roadmap towards a new constitution and president in
the Horn-of-Africa nation, a senior State Department official
said on Sunday.
Somalia faces an August deadline to achieve both targets,
which are a key step towards restoring stability after more than
two decades of turmoil following the overthrow of dictator
Mohamed Siad Barre.
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African affairs
Johnnie Carson told a news conference in the Kenyan capital that
the sanctions would apply to members of the Transitional Federal
Government as well as to people outside of it.
"The kind of action we must take against spoilers range from
visa sanctions to travel sanctions to asset freezes. There is a
level of vulnerability for all of those who might be spoilers,"
he said after a one-day visit to Mogadishu.
During the trip, which was the first by a senior ranking
U.S. official in nearly two decades, Carson met President Sheikh
Sharif Ahmed, the prime minister and the ministers of defence
and foreign affairs.
He joined a growing chorus of optimism on the country, after
African Union forces (AMISOM) engaged in hard battles with the
militant group al Shabaab and were able to restore a measure of
normality in the capital Mogadishu.
Asked if his visit was a precursor to Washington re-opening
its embassy in Mogadishu, Carson said the United States would
continue to monitor the progress being made before making a
decision.
"When we believe that it is both appropriate and safe, we
will consider stationing officials there," he said.
A number of countries, including Turkey, have put up
permanent or semi-permanent diplomatic missions in the Somali
capital over the last year.
Carson declined to comment on an offer of 10 camels by al
Shabaab for information on the whereabouts of President Barack
Obama and of several chickens for the same information on
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, dismissing a reporter's
question on it as "absurd".
Fuad Muhammad Khalaf of the Shabaab group made the offer
after Friday prayers, according to the SITE Intelligence Group,
which monitors militant organizations, mocking the millions of
dollars the United States has offered for leaders of the
organisation.