* Central bank chief says she quit over pressure on
contract, account-sources
* U.N. envoy says resignation dealt "body blow" to donors
* Somali president denies corruption allegations
* West relies on Mohamud to fight militants, restore
stability
By Drazen Jorgic
NAIROBI, Feb 14 A resignation letter by
Somalia's central bank governor sent from Dubai has thrown
Western donors into a quandary over supporting a government they
need to fight al Qaeda's local allies.
Governor Yussur Abrar quit after only seven weeks in the
job, alleging she had been pressured to accept arrangements she
believed would open the door to corruption.
With one email, she sucked President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud
into a dispute over the recovery of frozen Somali assets from
abroad, embarrassing foreign donors who have pledged billions to
rebuild his shattered nation after two decades of chaos.
Divisive clan politics have bedevilled Somalia throughout
its long civil war and more recent insurgency by the Islamist
militants of al Shabaab, the local franchise of al Qaeda.
Western governments, determined to avoid another military
involvement like in Iraq and Afghanistan, threw their support
behind Mohamud, an Indian-educated former university professor
and civil rights activist. They also strongly backed
U.S.-educated Abrar, a senior international banker, when she
became Somalia's first female central bank chief.
Now the two have fallen out. Mohamud denies wrongdoing and
Abrar provided no documentary evidence to support her complaints
in her Oct. 30 resignation letter.
Nevertheless, the allegations shocked Western diplomats and
United Nations officials who have put so much faith in the
president to restore Somalia's stability.
Nicholas Kay, the U.N. Special Representative to Somalia,
described Abrar's resignation to the Security Council as a "body
blow" to donor confidence. It underlined the need for stronger
management of public finances, he said.
Diplomats said the U.N. Monitoring Group for Somalia, which
presents its findings to the Security Council, is now
investigating her allegations.
Abrar waited until she was in the United Arab Emirates
before quitting. In her letter, which Reuters has reviewed, she
did not accuse Mohamud of graft. However, she said she had
"continuously been asked to sanction deals and transactions that
would contradict my personal values and violate my fiduciary
responsibility to the Somali people".
Without giving names, Abrar said she had been "undermined by
various parties within the administration".
A former Citigroup vice president, Abrar said she had
vehemently opposed a contract with U.S. law firm Shulman Rogers
under which it is trying to recover the assets from abroad.
This, she said, would "put the frozen assets at risk and open
the door to corruption".
Abrar also said in her resignation letter that she had been
warned by "multiple parties" that her personal security would be
at risk if she went against the president's wishes.
Sources familiar with Abrar's version of events told Reuters
that the pressure on her to sanction the contract had come from
the president and his foreign minister at the time.
Abrar declined to elaborate publicly on her allegations when
asked by Reuters, although she said in an email: "Tackling
corruption was vital to create trust with international partners
and to move the country forward economically, socially and
politically."
Mohamud told Reuters he never put pressure on Abrar to sign
any contract. "I have a very clear record in government since I
came to power," he said on the sidelines of an African Union
summit in Ethiopia.
A Shulman Rogers representative denied its contract opened
the door to graft. "It is as clean a contract and as clean a
deal as you can possibly have," he told Reuters.
The sources said that according to Abrar, the former foreign
minister had also pressed her to open a bank account in Dubai
against her wishes. Abrar resigned without opening it.
Mohamud told Reuters there had been no time "that I ever
asked my governor to open an account in my name".
According to Abrar, the assets and money from Middle East
donors would be channelled through the Dubai account before
transfer to Somalia, the sources said. She believed this account
would be controlled by the president, they said, and that money
outside the central bank account could not be tracked, leaving
it open to corruption and theft.
NAIROBI MEETING
Abrar resigned only a few months after a conference when
governments promised $2.5 billion to help rebuild Somalia, a
pledge seen as a collective endorsement of Mohamud's leadership.
Four days after she quit, Western ambassadors - who live in
Kenya and make only brief visits to Mogadishu as it remains a
dangerous city - met in a luxury Nairobi hotel on a Sunday
afternoon to thrash out their response.
One diplomat who was in the room said many ambassadors who
backed Mohamud and the large amount of Western aid for Somalia
under his presidency were "extremely angry, feeling betrayed".
A few days after the Nairobi meeting, envoys including from
the United States and Europe met Mohamud at Mogadishu's heavily
fortified airport - the journey to the presidential palace being
too dangerous due to the threat of suicide bombers.
U.N. minutes of the meeting show envoys made their feelings
known in a discussion about Abrar's resignation.
"Sweden, Norway, the US and the EU expressed their deep
concern about recent events, noting that the confidence and
trust in Somalia have been shaken tremendously," said the
minutes of the Nov. 7 meeting, reviewed by Reuters.
In response, the president said Abrar had given no details
of her concerns about the Shulman Rogers contract and that he
had never threatened her, the minutes show.
Reuters spoke to 12 diplomats involved in Somalia and all
said Abrar's version of events was credible.
BANK ACCOUNT
Abrar's predecessor Abdusalam Omer signed the contract with
Shulman Rogers. He resigned in September after a U.N. report
said the central bank effectively functioned under his
leadership as a "slush fund", with about 80 percent of
withdrawals made for private purposes and not for the running of
government.
Omer rejected the accusations in the report.
According to the sources familiar with Abrar's allegations,
she said she had come under pressure to approve the arrangement
with Shulman Rogers after she became governor.
However, the sources said she feared people involved in the
search for the frozen assets, but not formally employed by the
government or Shulman Rogers, would take a cut of recovered
funds. She did not publicly explain the basis for this belief.
Shulman Rogers and a presidential spokesman said Somali
businessman Musa Ganjab had been involved in the search.
However, they denied the law firm or the government would pay
him for this work or that he would take an improper cut of the
recovered funds. Ganjab did not respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
According to Abrar, pressure to approve the arrangement came
right from the top, including the former foreign minister, Fozia
Yusuf Haji Aden, and the president, the sources familiar with
her version of events said.
"(This) never happened. I never came across it, I never
asked, I never heard it, I only heard after she resigned (about)
all these things, not before," Mohamud said.
Shulman Rogers told Reuters it had spent almost four years
searching for the assets, which former governor Omer said
included money in private Swiss bank accounts, gold held in
foreign central banks, cash and real estate.
The sources said the tipping point for Abrar was pressure
she says she came under from Aden and other officials to open
the Dubai bank account. Saying she believed her safety was at
risk, Abrar agreed to co-operate and fly to Dubai to open the
account. Instead, when she arrived, she resigned and headed to
the United States.
Mohamud denied that an account was to be opened in Dubai,
adding that he instructed Shulman Rogers to put recovered assets
into a central bank account. The U.S. law firm confirmed this
and denied the Dubai account plan had existed.
Reuters requests for an interview with former foreign
minister Aden made through the presidency were declined.
However, a presidency spokesman said it was "absolutely not
true" that Aden, who lost her portfolio in a January cabinet
reshuffle, had put pressure on Abrar over the Shulman Rogers
contract or the Dubai bank account.
Some diplomats interviewed by Reuters admitted that Western
powers were unlikely to hold back aid or military support to
Somalia worth hundreds of millions of dollars a year.
This, they said, would only destroy the president's
authority and boost al Shabaab which wants to overthrow his
government. But their trust in Mohamud will be restored only if
he gets serious about tackling graft, they said.