By Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar
MOGADISHU, Aug 9 An Ethiopian military aircraft
carrying ammunition crash-landed at Mogadishu's international
airport on Friday, bursting into flames and killing four of the
six crew members.
The Soviet-made Antonov 24 plane got into trouble in the air
and then missed the runway, hurtling into the ground shortly
after 0400 GMT and setting off the ammunition.
Ethiopian troops are supporting Somalia's fight against al
Qaeda-linked militants in the Horn of Africa country, although
they are not part of an African Union (AU) peacekeeping force.
There was no immediate comment from Ethiopia's foreign
ministry.
"We can hear explosions as it burns. It is burning like
hell," said one security source at the airport. After the fire
was put out, only a blackened shell of the plane remained.
The AU peacekeeping force, known as AMISOM, said in a
statement four crew members were killed and two were in
hospital.
It was unclear what ammunition the plane was carrying and
where it was headed. A convoy of empty Somali military trucks
had earlier been seen at the airport.
In March, the U.N. Security Council partially lifted a
decades-old arms embargo for one year to help the government buy
light weapons to strengthen its military to fight the Islamist
rebel group, al Shabaab.
AMISOM said the airport, home to a growing number of
passenger flights since African troops and Somali government
forces flushed al Shabaab rebels from their bases in the capital
two years ago, would resume operations shortly.
It gave no details on what caused the plane to crash.
Military aircraft regularly land at the city's airport,
which also serves as the headquarters for the AU peacekeepers.
Ethiopia sent forces inside Somalia in 2011 to open up a new
front in the military campaign to crush the al Shabaab
insurgents and end their six-year fight to impose a strict
interpretation of Islamic sharia law on the country.
The Addis Ababa government is, though, frustrated by the
slow pace at which the 17,700-strong AU force and Somali troops
have backfilled areas liberated from al Shabaab. Earlier this
year Ethiopia threatened to pull its soldiers out.
Somalia's aviation record is among the worst on a continent
which has a history of plane disasters. Until recently, the
carcass of another Russian-made cargo plane lay tilted on its
belly near the passenger terminal of Mogadishu's airport.
