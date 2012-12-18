BOSASO, Somalia Dec 18 At least 18 Somalis
drowned when their boat sank and their bodies washed ashore near
the port city of Bosaso in Somalia's northern breakaway region
of Puntland, a government official said on Tuesday.
The Puntland official said authorities believed a boat
carrying illegal Somali migrants had capsized, and that it was
likely that the death toll could rise.
African migrants often use unseaworthy boats to try to reach
Yemen, seen as a gateway to wealthier parts of the Middle East
and the West. Hundreds of the migrants have perished at sea.
"Today we found 18 dead bodies of Somalis on a beach 17 km
away from Bosaso," Seinab Ugas Yasin, the assistant health
minister in the semi-autonomous region told Reuters.
"The dead bodies include those of 10 women, seven men and
that of a baby. We also found 5 people alive," she said.
Yasin gave no further details, but said authorities were
looking for more dead people. Residents said the ill-fated boat
had been carrying about 80 people from Bosaso.
At least 27 people were believed to have died in April after
two boats that had set out from Somalia sank off the coast of
Yemen.
(Reporting by Abdiqani Hassan and Abdi Sheikh; Writing by James
Macharia; Editing by Stephen Powell)