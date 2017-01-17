NAIROBI, Jan 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Somalia risks
slipping back into famine, the United Nations, said on Tuesday,
as worsening drought has left millions without food, water or
healthcare in a country crippled by decades of war.
Five million Somalis, or more than four out of 10 people, do
not have enough to eat because of poor rains and fighting
between the Islamist militant group al Shabaab and Somalia's
African Union-backed government.
Famine last struck pockets of Somalia in 2011, killing
260,000 people. It was caused by drought, conflict and a ban on
food aid in territory held by al Shabaab.
"The humanitarian situation remains grim for millions of
Somalis," the United Nations' humanitarian coordinator for
Somalia, Peter de Clercq, said in a statement.
"We are faced with a slight but steady increase in the
number of people in need, and most recently with a significant
risk of further deterioration to famine."
Both of Somalia's 2016 rainy seasons were below average and
the April to June 2017 Gu rains are predicted to be poor, the
U.S.-based Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWSNET) said.
"Urgent action to ramp up assistance provision and ensure
adequate humanitarian access is needed to address rising levels
of food insecurity and mitigate the potential for large-scale
loss of life," it said.
In the south, the regions of Bay and Bakool are the most
worrying, as poor households have had little to no harvest, own
few livestock and rely on wage labour, which declines quickly
during severe droughts, it said.
Hunger is particularly acute among Somalia's 1.1 million
internally displaced people, who are extremely poor after being
forced by conflict and drought to flee multiple times.
Some 320,000 children under the five are acutely
malnourished with 50,000 of these severely malnourished, meaning
they risk dying without emergency intervention.
"Immediate support is required to prevent a significant
deterioration of the humanitarian situation," de Clercq said,
appealing for $864 million to provide emergency aid to 3.9
million people.
"Early action is the only way to demonstrate that we have
learnt the lessons from the past to avert another catastrophe."
