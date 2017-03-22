LONDON, March 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Prolonged
drought in Somaliland has killed between 65 and 80 percent of
the semi-autonomous region's livestock, creating conditions that
are "the worst time in our lives" and could threaten regional
security, says the region's environment minister.
With 70 percent of Somaliland's economy built around
livestock, "you can imagine the desperation of the people, the
desperation of the government," said Shukri Ismail Bandare, the
minister of rural development and environment.
"Pastoralists say this is the worst we have seen, a kind of
nightmare," she said. "They have 400 or 500 goats and then just
20 left. They have lost practically everything. I don't know how
they are still sane."
Previous droughts have hit one area of Somaliland, but "now
it's five regions of the country. We've never seen it before",
she said in a telephone interview from Hargeisa, the capital,
with the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Across the Horn of Africa, millions have been hit by severe
El Nino-related drought. In Somalia, 5.5 million people need
assistance to survive over the next six months, U.N. Secretary
General António Guterres said earlier this month.
Somaliland, a northern region of Somalia that operates
autonomously after declaring independence, says it faces a
particularly difficult time as its political status – it is not
recognised as an independent nation – makes accessing aid more
difficult.
"We are not getting bilateral or multilateral funds because
we are not recognised," Bandare said. "We are just working with
the resources we have. It's a drop in the ocean."
Some "low" levels of international assistance are arriving,
she said, but worsening drought has led to widespread migration
in Somaliland, with herders flocking to the few remaining places
with water.
Those villages and cities in turn are now overwhelmed by
"thousands and thousands" of migrants, the minister said.
"What they have is practically exhausted because of the
pressure," she said.
SECURITY RISKS
Experts fear growing migration and other social and
financial stresses in Somaliland could undermine its role in
preventing the spread of Islamic militant groups in the Horn of
Africa.
"The displacement and dislocation due to the drought is not
only a humanitarian disaster but threatens the social fabric of
society," said Michael Higgins of Independent Diplomat, a
non-profit advisory group that works with Somaliland's
government to improve its diplomatic efforts.
That "could in turn disrupt security in the entire Horn of
Africa region where Somaliland is acting as a buffer and bulwark
against Islamic militants such as al Shabaab," Higgins said.
Bandare said her government had little money to spend on
emergency aid.
"Our resources are limited," the minister said. "We spend a
lot of money on peace and security because there are so many
dynamics surrounding this country."
Fortunately, "a lot of people understand the situation we
are in, so we are optimistic" about receiving help, she said.
The drought already has forced Somaliland's government to
use money it had allocated for infrastructure and development
spend on relief food and water, Bandare said.
"We were in a development stage, doing all kinds of
infrastructure and really taking the country forward," she said.
"But now we are in an emergency."
NO WATER, NO GRAZING
Poor rains since last year have left much of the semi-arid
region's grazing land barren. The country has virtually no
irrigation, and no rivers or streams, Bandare said.
"The situation is getting worse by the day. It's affected
thousands and thousands of people," she said. "And it affects
our economy as a nation. The backbone of our economy was
livestock."
She said that climate change means that "drought is now
coming every other year or every three years" in the region.
"You can imagine the weight it has on our economy," she said.
"There's no time to recover."
Deforestation and widespread soil erosion have also
contributed to the country's rainfall problems, she said, noting
that rain often now comes either all at once – producing floods
– or not at all.
Efforts to harvest and store rainwater in Somaliland,
including through a new African Water Facility project, are
still in early stages, Bandare said.
Traditionally, spring rains have arrived the last week of
March, but in many recent years they have come in late April.
With a growing number of families now without access to water or
food, delayed rains could mean a surge in loss of life, she
said.
"If it doesn't rain then we are in big, big trouble. Almost
two million people are suffering now. Can you imagine if it
affects the whole country" of 4.5 million, she asked.
