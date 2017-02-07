MOGADISHU About three blasts, possibly caused by mortar shells, echoed across the Somali capital on Tuesday, on the eve of a presidential election, Reuters witnesses reported.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or claims of responsibility, although al Shabaab Islamist group often stages attacks in Mogadishu and has said it wants to disrupt the vote, in which newly sworn-in members of parliament will choose the president.

