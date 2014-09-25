By Feisal Omar
MOGADISHU, Sept 25
MOGADISHU, Sept 25 Six people were killed in
central Somalia in a gunfight over a supposed ransom payment
tied to the release this week of a German-U.S. journalist held
hostage in Somalia for more than two years, police said on
Thursday.
The journalist, Michael Scott Moore, 45, was kidnapped by
armed militia in the city of Galkayo in January 2012 while
researching a book on piracy. After his release this week, local
Somali officials said they were not unaware of any ransom paid.
A local militiaman, Zakaria Farah, told Reuters the ransom
had totalled $2 million although he did not say who had made the
payment. He played down the shooting, calling it "accidental,"
and said any issues surrounding the payment had been resolved.
German officials confirmed Moore's release on Tuesday but
declined to give further details. The Foreign Ministry was not
immediately available for comment on Thursday. U.S. officials
say they do not make ransom payments for hostages.
Colonel Mohamed Aden, a senior police officer, told Reuters
by telephone from Galkayo police believe the people involved in
the abduction and Thursday's shootout were relatives.
"We do not know how much ransom they took but we understand
they fought before they divided the cash," he said.
Piracy, once a scourge off Somalia's Indian Ocean coast, has
been reduced dramatically over the last two years due to
increased international naval patrols and the presence of
well-armed security teams on ships.
