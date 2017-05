MOGADISHU Somalia's 275-member parliament passed the proposed list of cabinet ministers of Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire by a vote of 224 to 15, state radio said on Wednesday.

Only 241 members attended the session in which two members abstained from the vote. The ministers were sworn in immediately by the supreme court, the radio said.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Alison Williams)