By Abdi Sheikh
| MOGADISHU
MOGADISHU Feb 9 Somalia's parliament approved a
25-strong cabinet on Monday, a pivotal step towards preparing
the war-torn nation for a vote on a new constitution and
presidential elections in 2016.
Wrangling over the cabinet has prolonged a period of drift
that donors say is hurting recovery efforts. After more than two
decades of war and still battling an Islamist insurgency,
Somalia remains dependent on Western and other donors.
Parliament had rejected Prime Minister Omar Abdirashid Ali
Sharmarke's first choice of cabinet after lawmakers complained
that 10 of the 25 ministers were from the previous government
that had not delivered change fast enough.
The lawmakers also asked for amendments to Sharmarke's
second list, submitted for review 10 days later.
Sharmarke, appointed in December, is the third premier in
little more than a year, after his predecessor had a row with
the president.
Western donors, frustrated by spats between President Hassan
Sheikh Mohamud and his prime ministers, said the government is
running out of time to put in place all the measures needed to
hold presidential elections next year.
"The new cabinet now has little time left to deliver against
the priorities that the Somali government set out in Vision 2016
and that formed the basis for international support," European
Union envoys said in a joint statement.
The goal is to put a constitution to a referendum in March
2016 that will outline a new federal structure to help overcome
the regional and clan rivalries that have fuelled past fighting.
A vote for a new president is due to follow in September.
Speaker Mohamed Sheikh Osman Jawari said 191 out of the 213
lawmakers present in parliament voted to approve the cabinet,
while 22 rejected it.
(Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by George Obulutsa and
Louise Ireland)