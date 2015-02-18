(Correct date in dateline)
* Donors have criticised management of public funds
* Committee says some deals of "dubious benefit" to Somalia
* Aid-reliant government welcomes findings, promises to act
By Drazen Jorgic
NAIROBI, Feb 18 Most of the major contracts
signed by Somalia's government in the past two years were not
tendered competitively and should be renegotiated or scrapped,
according to a confidential report by a donor-backed committee
that reviewed the deals.
Somalia has awarded foreign firms management contracts
ranging from port and airport operations to fishing rights, but
donors have voiced frustration at the handling of public funds,
prompting the creation of a committee to analyse the deals.
The Finance Governance Committee (FGC) report, dated January
2015 and obtained by Reuters, said the FGC had completed a
review of nine of the 11 contracts.
"None of the 11 contracts were tendered competitively, nor
do they respond to any pre-defined terms of reference or scope
of services," the FGC report said.
The FGC, set up after donors criticised the government over
management of public funds, has six members, three picked by the
World Bank, International Monetary Fund and the African
Development Bank and three chosen by the government.
It said advice offered to the government in "confidential
assessments ranges from recommending the federal government
negotiate an improvement in terms, to proposing the cancellation
of those contracts that are of dubious benefit to the country."
Somalia is recovering from more than two decades of war and
relies on Western and other donor funding to keep it afloat. Its
security also depends heavily on a 22,000-strong African Union
peacekeeping force fighting Islamist militant group al Shabaab.
While the FGC findings will not surprise Western donors who
acknowledge Somalia lacks institutional capacity to engage in
complex contract negotiations, it will reinforce concerns about
poor transparency and worries that vested interests trump
national priorities in President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's
government.
RECOMMENDATIONS
The government said the FGC findings were welcome and
Mogadishu would act on recommendations. "It's in the interests
of the Somali people to do these kinds of amendments," Abdullahi
Mohamed Noor, state minister for finance, told Reuters.
One contract previously reviewed by the FGC, but not one of
the 11, has already been scrapped. It had been awarded to U.S.
law firm Shulman Rogers to recover Somali state assets that were
frozen after war erupted in 1991.
The committee recommended scrapping a deal with AMO Shipping
Company Ltd, signed on July 29, 2013, to supply six patrol boats
for 132 million euros ($150 million). The FGC said it was too
expensive for a government with a 2015 budget of $216 million.
AMO could not be reached for comment.
The FGC criticised a contract signed on July 25, 2013 with
Somalia FishGuard Ltd, a Mauritius-registered company run by
former British soldiers. It gave the firm responsibility for
selling fishing licences and conserving fisheries resources.
It said such responsibilities should be separated to ensure
there was no "conflict of interest".
Simon Falkner, Fishguard's chief executive, told Reuters the
company was in talks with the new minister of fisheries and
wanted to engage others with "expertise in conservancy so that
the licensing regime sustains fish stocks".
The FGC also suggested the government renegotiate contracts
with Turkish firms which now run Mogadishu's port and airport,
the government's main sources of revenues.
On the deal with port operator Albayrak Turizm Insaat
Ticaret, the committee called for "an amicable renegotiation of
the contract's more troubling clauses" related to how revenue
would be divided between the government and Albayrak. It said
the government had already raised the issue of amendments.
The FGC also called for amendments to the airport contract
signed with Turkey's Favori LLC on June 30, 2013, saying it
lacked precision and was vague about Favori's fee structure.
In a letter dated Oct. 20, 2014 to the FGC, seen by Reuters,
former Somali Finance Minister Hussein Halane said the
government and Favori had agreed to renegotiate.
Favori and Albayrak could not be reached for comment. In
previous comments to Reuters, Albayrak said Turkish firms were
committed to helping Somalia rebuild and develop.
($1 = 0.8813 euros)
(Editing by Edmund Blair and Jon Boyle)