By Edmund Blair
NAIROBI, July 2 The governor of the Central Bank
of Somalia denied on Tuesday allegations in a U.N. report
linking him to irregularities regarding millions of dollars
withdrawn from the bank, saying the charges were malicious and
baseless.
Somalia, under a Western-backed government that took office
last year, is trying to rebuild after 20 years of war in which
the nation was carved up into fiefdoms by warlords and then
ruled by Islamist militants. Its public institutions remain
feeble.
The U.N. Group of Experts to the Security Council's Somalia
and Eritrea sanctions committee said that of $16.9 million of
international aid transferred by fiduciary agent
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) to the central bank, about $12
million could not be traced.
The confidential report seen by Reuters said the current
bank governor, Abdusalam Omer, was "key to these
irregularities". Omer was appointed to the post in January and
the allegations include a period before that, when he acted as
adviser to the Finance Ministry.
"This is an attempt to discredit me as the governor of the
central bank and to discredit the embryonic financial
institutions of the country," Omer told Reuters by telephone
from Mogadishu. "This is malicious and this is wrong."
The U.N. report blamed a system of patronage, in which a
person can ask Somali leaders for a private payment "that cannot
be resisted for personal or other reasons", for undermining the
establishment of an efficient state.
It said the central bank became a "slush fund" for the
patronage system, with 80 percent of withdrawals for private
purposes, not running the government.
Omer, a 59-year-old dual Somali-U.S. national, said he had
proof that, of the $16.9 million, almost all of it was deposited
in an account at the central bank run by the Finance Ministry.
The remaining $940,000 went into an account set up by a former
prime minister for "regional relations", he said.
"I made sure the money reached the Central Bank of Somalia,
with the help of PWC, and the remittance company. Everybody
signed for it," he said, referring to a period when he was
advising the Finance Ministry from Nairobi after PWC set up an
account in the Kenyan capital to send the funds to Somalia.
He said the $16.9 million was aid from a range of countries.
But Omer said he was not responsible for what happened to
funds after withdrawal. "I did not sign for the account in any
way, and I was never party to how the money is spent," he said.
Those comments were echoed in a letter from Omer to the U.N.
experts, dated July 2, and obtained by Reuters.
"It is not in the mandate of the bank nor any of its
statutory obligations to determine where expenditure is directed
to or which ministry or public office should receive money from
the government funds," he wrote.
"This is a budgetary issue of which the prerogative lays
with the Ministry of Finance," he said, adding in the letter
marked "formal complaint" that the process of investigation
behind the report was "deeply flawed".
The report said Omer took all bank decisions as there was no
board. Omer said he acted within a law giving the governor
responsibility for decisions about mainly administrative
matters, but was awaiting the appointment of a board for major
decisions, such as printing a currency.
