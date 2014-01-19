(Recasts with comments saying incident was not piracy)
NAIROBI Jan 19 Eritrean forces have boarded a
merchant vessel that was in their territorial waters in an
incident the crew initially reported as a pirate attack,
maritime officials said on Sunday.
It was not immediately clear why the forces boarded the
ship, the MV Marzooqah, and it was not immediately possible to
contact authorities in Eritrea, one of Africa's most isolated
nations.
The container vessel had sent out a distress signal late on
Saturday indicating that they were coming under attack by
pirates.
Reuters data showed the vessel change direction sharply but
also showed it moving towards the Eritrean coast early on
Sunday, not the Gulf of Aden - the site of most pirate attacks
and where one official had said the ship was headed.
"We assess this is an operation by the Eritrean forces, who
went on board the vessel," said Lieutenant Commander Jacqueline
Sherriff, spokeswoman for the European Union Naval Force Somalia
(EU NAVFOR) whose operational region is further south.
"We believe the vessel is now in the hands of the Eritrean
forces," she said, adding the incident had initially appeared on
a system used for piracy alerts. "The crew has reported they
thought they were being attacked."
She said the latest information on the Eritrean role had
been obtained from the UK Maritime Trade Operation (UKMTO),
which had spoken to Marzooqah's captain. UKMTO is based in Dubai
and run by Britain's Royal Navy.
Andrew Mwangura, secretary general of the Seafarers Union of
Kenya, also said the 2,196 deadweight tonne vessel had been
boarded by Eritrean forces, basing his information on regional
coastguard reports. He had initially reported it was a pirate
attack.
The number of attacks by Somali pirates dropped sharply in
2013. There were 176 confirmed piracy attacks in the region in
2011 and 36 in 2012, but this fell to just seven attacks in 2013
while no ships in that year were successfully seized.
EU NAVFOR, which has been deployed to patrol a region that
includes the Gulf of Aden and Indian Ocean areas, has said the
threat of piracy remains.
"Because the conditions in Somalia have not changed
significantly or to any great extent ... we have been saying
there is no room for complacency," Sherriff said.
Experts say the past two years or so of relative stability
in Somalia after 20 years of chaos and war have offered a chance
to tackle the problem of pirate gangs operating from Somali
territory but say limited progress has been made.
