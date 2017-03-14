(Corrects flag of hijacked ship to Comoros from Sri Lanka)
* Hijack is first such incident since 2012
* Eight crew believed on Sri Lankan tanks Aris 13 -expert
* Pirates launched 237 attacks off Somalia in 2011-officials
By Katharine Houreld
NAIROBI, March 14 Pirates have hijacked an oil
tanker with eight Sri Lankan crew onboard, a Somali official
said on Tuesday, the first time they have successfully taken a
commercial ship since 2012.
The Aris 13 sent a distress call on Monday, turned off its
tracking system and altered course for the Somali port town of
Alula, said John Steed of the aid group Oceans Beyond Piracy.
"The pirates hijacked the oil tanker and they brought it
near Alula," Mohamud Ahmed Eynab, the district commissioner for
Alula, told Reuters on Tuesday by phone. Pirates in the town
confirmed they were expecting the ship.
The tanker was believed to have eight crew on board, said
Steed, an expert on piracy who is in contact with naval forces
tracking the ship.
"The ship reported it was being followed by two skiffs
yesterday afternoon. Then it disappeared," he told Reuters.
Aircraft from regional naval force EU Navfor were flying
overhead to track the ship's progress and to try to determine
what was happening, he said.
The Sri Lankan government said it had eight Sri Lankan crew
onboard and flew a flag from the Comoros islands.
Data from Reuters systems showed it made a sharp about turn
just after it passed the Horn of Africa on its voyage from
Djibouti to Mogadishu.
The 1,800 deadweight tonne Aris 13 is owned by Panama
company Armi Shipping and managed by Aurora Ship Management in
the United Arab Emirates, according to the Equasis shipping data
website, managed by the French transport ministry.
The ship was being monitored by the United Kingdom Maritime
Trade Organisation (UKMTO), which coordinates the management of
all merchant ships and yachts in the Gulf of Aden area, the head
of the International Maritime Bureau’s piracy reporting centre
in Kuala Lumpur, Noel Choong, said.
The UKMTO in Dubai said it had no further information.
In their heyday five years ago, Somali pirates launched 237
attacks off the coast of Somalia in 2011, the International
Maritime Bureau says, and held hundreds of hostages.
That year, Ocean's Beyond Piracy estimated the global cost
of piracy was about $7 billion. The shipping industry bore
roughly 80 percent of those costs, the group's analysis showed.
But attacks fell sharply after ship owners tightened
security and avoided the Somali coast.
Intervention by regional naval forces that flooded into the
area helped disrupt several hijack bids and improved security
for the strategic trade route that leads through the Suez Canal
and links the oilfields of the Middle East with European ports.
(Additional reporting by Keith Wallis in Singapore, Abdiqani
Hassan in Bosaso, Rangi Sirilal in Coloumbo and Jonathan Saul in
London; Editing by Louise Ireland)