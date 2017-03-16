PM Abe: Japan will take steps with U.S. to deter N.Korea
TOKYO, May 29 Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday condemned North Korea's latest missile launch and vowed action along with other nations to deter Pyongyang's repeated provocations.
BOSASSO, Somalia March 16 Somali pirates released a hijacked oil tanker and its eight Sri Lankan crew on Thursday, a Somali security official and the pirates said, bringing the first hijacking since 2012 to an unusually swift conclusion without the payment of a ransom. "There has been discussion going on after the gunfight of this afternoon ... We took our forces back and thus the pirates went away," said Abdirahman Mohamud Hassan, the director general of the Puntland maritime police force.
A pirate confirmed the release was made without a ransom payment. (Reporting by Abdiqani Hassan; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
WASHINGTON, May 28 U.S. authorities tracked the six-minute flight of what was believed to be a North Korean short-range ballistic missile until it crashed into the Sea of Japan, the U.S. Pacific Command said on Sunday.