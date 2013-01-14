LONDON Jan 14 Somali militants linked to al
Qaeda said on Monday they had reached a decision on the fate of
Frenchman Denis Allex, held hostage since 2009, and that a
message "containing the verdict is forthcoming", according to
the SITE monitoring service.
Al Shabaab also said a French commando had died of his
wounds in their custody after a failed bid to rescue Allex at
the weekend.
French special forces went into southern Somalia by
helicopter under cover of darkness on Saturday to try to free
Allex, but militants put up fierce resistance.