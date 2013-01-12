BRIEF-Broadcom reports Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $3.69 from cont ops
* Broadcom limited announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results and interim dividend
PARIS Jan 12 An operation by French armed forces to rescue a hostage being held in Somalia was not linked to France's military intervention in Mali to help quash a push south by Islamist rebels, Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Saturday.
"The two operations are totally unconnected," Le Drian told a news conference.
France had been concerned that other hostages held in Africa would be at risk if they intervened against al Qaeda-linked fighters in Mali.
* Broadcom limited announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results and interim dividend
* Charter Financial entered into an agreement and plan of merger with Resurgens Bancorp - SEC filing