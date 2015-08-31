NAIROBI, Aug 31 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The number of
Somalis in hunger has risen in the past six months, the United
Nations said on Monday, predicting a further spike as the Horn
of Africa nation braces itself for the worst flooding in
decades.
Following a poor cereal harvest caused by an early end to
the rainy season, there has been a 17 percent increase in the
number of Somalis in food crisis, up to 855,000 people,
two-thirds of whom are internally displaced.
"The country's humanitarian situation remains alarming," the
U.N. said in a statement.
Somalia experienced a devastating famine in 2011, caused by
drought, war and lack of access to humanitarian aid.
EL NINO
Scientists fear Somalia will face severe flooding because of
the El Nino phenomenon, a warming of sea-surface temperatures in
the Pacific.
This phenomenon is strengthening and is likely to peak in
three to seven months' time, the Australian Bureau of
Meteorology said.
Sea-surface temperature anomalies in the Pacific Ocean are
set to climb to the highest in 19 years.
This El Nino is predicted to be the biggest since the last
major event in east Africa in 1997, which caused heavy rains and
flash floods.
"This is likely to lead to disease, loss of crops and
property, and to deterioration in the food security and
nutritional situations," the U.N. said.
In Somalia, 3.1 million people - about one third of the
population - need emergency aid of some kind.
Some 855,000 people need emergency food aid, and another 2.3
million are food stressed, the U.N. said.
VIOLATIONS
Some 215,000 children under five are malnourished, most of
them living in settlements for the internally displaced, where
global acute malnutrition rates are consistently above the
emergency threshold of 15 percent, the U.N. said.
There are about 1.1 million internally displaced people in
Somalia, who experience child labour, sexual and gender-based
violence and forced family separations, it said.
Food security assessments are carried out twice a year
following the Gu and Dehr rains.
The assessments are led by the Food Security and Nutritional
Analysis Unit (FSNAU), managed by the Food and Agriculture
Organization (FAO).
"We all need to do more," the new U.N. humanitarian
coordinator for Somalia, Peter de Clercq, said at a media
briefing on Monday in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.
(Reporting by Alex Whiting, Editing by xxxx. )