(Adds details on program)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, April 6 The International Monetary
Fund said on Wednesday that its staff have agreed to deepen the
Fund's engagement with Somalia through a 12-month program to
assist and monitor the country's reforms of government
operations and fiscal management.
"This is a significant milestone for Somalia, marking the
move toward normalizing relations with international financial
institutions," IMF mission chief Rogerio Zandamela said in a
statement.
"The program will focus on policies to improve governance
and fiscal management, strengthen institutions, foster financial
sector development and fill considerable data gaps. Technical
assistance and capacity building will be an integral part of the
program," Zandamela said.
The so-called Staff-Monitored Program does not involve
financial support to the war-torn African country, but is a
necessary step toward a potential IMF loan program. It is
expected to start in May pending IMF approval.
It sends a positive signal to international donors about
Somalia's commitment to improve its governance. A similar
program for Afghanistan has helped to mobilize billions of
dollars in donation pledges.
Somalia is one of the least developed countries in the world
and is in the process of building a fully functioning
government.
The program will aim to devise ways to increase government
revenue and help its budgeting process. It will also initiate
currency reform and strengthen licensing and regulation of
commercial banks and money transfer businesses.
(Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Fiona Ortiz)