MOGADISHU The alert and story on Sept. 5 headlined "Islamist rebel leader killed in U.S. strike-Somali government" is withdrawn and no substitute story will be issued.

The story was sourced to a website purporting to be the Somali prime minister's Facebook page. A Somali government spokesman said the page was not official and said the government had not yet commented on whether Ahmed Godane, the head of the Somali Islamist militant group al Shabaab, had been killed in a U.S. strike on Monday.

