ROME, Sept 7 Suspected pirates opened fire on an
Italian navy helicopter on patrol off the east coast of Somalia,
hitting a window and slightly injuring a pilot, the force said
on Friday.
The attack from a small boat broke the window, spraying out
glass that hit one of the pilots in the neck, the navy said.
The helicopter, which was taking part in a European Union
anti-piracy operation named 'Atalanta', did not return fire to
avoid endangering any possible hostages, it added.
It later returned safely to the Italian navy's ship San
Giusto, said European Union Naval Force spokeswoman Jacqueline
Sherriff.
Somali pirates have raked in millions of dollars in ransoms
from seized vessels in recent years in what has become a highly
organized international criminal enterprise, spurring
international navies to join forces in a crackdown.
NATO said in July increased international anti-piracy
efforts were helping to reduce the threat to shipping.
"Shots were fired from a vessel thought to have been
attacked and seized by suspected pirates," the navy said in a
statement.
