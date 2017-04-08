MOGADISHU, April 8 A court in Somalia's
breakaway region of Somaliland has sentenced a reporter to two
years in jail for what it said was endangering peace and
security, a journalists' rights group said on Saturday.
The National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) said that
Abdimalik Muse Oldon was detained in February upon his return
from the Somali capital and charged with "anti-national activity
and violating the sovereignty and succession of Somaliland."
NUSOJ said Oldon had gone to Mogadishu to cover the
presidential elections.
"This sentence is all about cowing independent media into
submission to government's control and it is preposterous to
even suggest these journalists represent a danger to peace and
security," it said in a statement.
Somaliland government officials were not immediately
available for comment.
Somaliland broke away from Somalia in 1991 but is not
internationally recognised. It has largely been spared the
unrest and insurgency driven by al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab in
the rest of Somalia.
In addition to being targeted by violence, journalists in
Somalia are often targeted by officials and by al Shabaab for
the content of their work.
In 2013, a court in Somaliland sentenced two journalists for
what it said was the publication of false news.
(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing
by Ros Russell)