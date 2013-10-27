* Police say they were carrying out eviction order
* Rival wings of union give differing accounts of closure
* Journalist dies from wounds in separate shooting incident
(Recasts with government comment, differing account from
another arm of union)
By Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar
MOGADISHU, Oct 27 Somali security agents shut
down two radio stations and ordered its reporters to leave a
building they were occupying for non-payment of rent, a
government official said on Sunday.
The official said the Shabelle Media Network's stations had
been given a deadline to leave the government-owned building,
which they had initially refused.
"The issue is nothing to do with media freedom. But they
were asked to leave government property that they had been in,"
the Somali government official told Reuters.
The official said they eventually left and that no violence
was involved.
An overseas-based official from the National Union of Somali
Journalists (NUSOJ) earlier said the stations, Radio Shabelle
and SkyFM, were closed in connection with stories touching on
accusations of corruption within government.
His statement said the reporters were beaten and detained
for several hours.
However another official, Mohamed Ibrahim, based in
Mogadishu and representing another arm of the splintered union,
said the action had nothing to do with stories the stations had
aired. He said the reporters were neither beaten nor detained.
It was unclear how the different accounts of the police
action were obtained. The two groups representing NUSOJ run
rival websites.
Police said they were carrying out the eviction order after
the network failed to vacate the building. Both stations were
housed in the same building, which also served as a residence
for the journalists.
Journalists have been among the victims since Somalia
descended into war in the early 1990s, with last year being the
deadliest on record for journalists in the country, with 18
killed, according to NUSOJ.
Mogadishu's security has been improving but many parts of
the city remain no go areas for aid workers and journalists. All
media companies and radio stations are based around the
well-secured K4 and airport areas.
Somalia is a fragmented state where the federal government
has limited control beyond the boundaries of Mogadishu. Islamist
al Shabaab militants, who control swathes of countryside, still
carry out bombings and shootings in the capital.
In a separate incident, Mohamed Mohamud, a journalist who
was shot six times by gunmen on Tuesday, died on Saturday,
bringing the number of reporters killed in Somalia this year to
seven. He worked for the privately owned Universal TV.
"The government always said it would arrest the murderers
but has done nothing to curb assassinations. This time we will
not be quiet. It has to prove it is concerned," Abdullahi Hirsi
Kulmiye, East Africa bureau chief for Universal TV told Reuters.
(Editing by Alison Williams)