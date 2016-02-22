NAIROBI Feb 22 Somalia on Monday demanded that
Kenya explain why it detained Somali lawmakers at an airport
when they were travelling as part of a government delegation, in
the latest diplomatic row between the East African neighbours.
Kenya, along with several other African states, has sent
troops to Somalia to help the Mogadishu-based government fight
al Shabab, Islamist rebels with ties to al Qaeda. But relations
between the two countries have been testy in recent years.
Somalia and Kenya dispute the location of their maritime
boundary line in the Indian Ocean, and Kenya has sold oil and
gas-drilling rights to foreign companies in the disputed zone.
Somalia has also protested Kenya's plan to build a 700-km wall
along their border.
The latest row comes after Somali lawmakers travelling to
Turkey with Somali Prime Minister Omar Sharmarke arrived in
Kenya's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in the
capital of Nairobi on Saturday.
The lawmakers were not given visas on arrival and were
detained several hours, said Somali government spokesman
Abdisalam Aato.
All flights from Somalia to Kenya stop for extra security
checks at the town of Wajir, near the Somali border, but the
flight the lawmakers were on did not do this. The Somali
government said the country's leadership is exempt from rule.
"The Federal Government of Somalia protests this unwarranted
incident at JKIA and expects full justification and explanation
from Kenya," Somalia's government said in a statement.
The Kenyan presidency was not immediately available for
comment.
Kenyans say extra security checks on are needed because
security at the Mogadishu International Airport is poor.
Earlier this month a bomb was smuggled on to a plane at
Mogadishu airport. It exploded in mid-air but only killed the
suspected suicide bomber.
(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Katharine Houreld)