MOGADISHU, April 21 A Somali journalist working for the government broadcaster was shot dead outside his home in the capital Mogadishu on Sunday, the fourth reporter to be murdered in the country this year, the union of journalists said.

Mohamed Ibrahim Rageh, who worked for Somali National Television and Radio Mogadishu, was killed by unknown assailants as he returned home after work, according to Abdirahim Isse Addow, director of Radio Mogadishu, who was quoted by the National Union of Somali Journalists.

Three other journalists had been killed in Somalia so far this year, the union said.

Rageh's murder came a week after at least 30 people were killed by a car bomb, suicide bombers and gunmen at Mogadishu's law courts and a car bomb explosion near the airport.

The attacks were blamed on Islamist militants al Shabaab, who afterwards warned of more to come.

Western and Somali officials are concerned al Shabaab, which was driven out of Mogadishu two years ago but still control some mainly rural areas, may be regrouping and seeking to rebuild their strength in the capital. (Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Jason Webb)