MOGADISHU, April 21 A Somali journalist working
for the government broadcaster was shot dead outside his home
in the capital Mogadishu on Sunday, the fourth reporter to be
murdered in the country this year, the union of journalists
said.
Mohamed Ibrahim Rageh, who worked for Somali National
Television and Radio Mogadishu, was killed by unknown assailants
as he returned home after work, according to Abdirahim Isse
Addow, director of Radio Mogadishu, who was quoted by the
National Union of Somali Journalists.
Three other journalists had been killed in Somalia so far
this year, the union said.
Rageh's murder came a week after at least 30 people were
killed by a car bomb, suicide bombers and gunmen at Mogadishu's
law courts and a car bomb explosion near the airport.
The attacks were blamed on Islamist militants al Shabaab,
who afterwards warned of more to come.
Western and Somali officials are concerned al Shabaab, which
was driven out of Mogadishu two years ago but still control some
mainly rural areas, may be regrouping and seeking to rebuild
their strength in the capital.
