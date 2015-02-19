NAIROBI, Feb 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Somali
families are panicking and businesses are running short of funds
two weeks after the last major U.S. bank stopped transferring
money to the fragile Horn of Africa country, development groups
said.
Somalia has no formal banking system due to decades of war,
so Somalis living abroad use money transfer companies to send
some $1.3 billion home each year - far more than the country
receives in aid, Oxfam and Adeso said in a report on Thursday.
Merchants Bank of California closed its accounts with
Somali-American transfer companies on Feb. 6, cutting off a
lifeline to millions in a country plagued by widespread hunger,
recurrent drought and an Islamist insurgency.
Virtually all major U.S. banks have ended remittance
services to Somalia over the last few years because of
regulations that hold banks responsible if they transfer funds
to "terrorist" groups like Somalia's al Shabaab.
Merchants Bank handled 60 to 80 percent of the money sent to
Somalia from the United States, which is the country's biggest
source of remittances, Adeso and Oxfam said.
"There has been quite a lot of panic from the diaspora with
some (money transfer) branches actually being closed," said
Degan Ali, the Somali-American executive director of the charity
Adeso. "There is a bit of scrambling trying to find alternative
(money transfer operators) to work with."
The Somali community in the United States has started a
Twitter campaign using the hashtag #IFundFoodNotTerror.
"The money I send back to Somalia helps my siblings go to
school," tweeted Ifrah Ahmed. "They are not terrorists."
Some 40 percent of Somalis rely on remittances for daily
needs, such as food, medicines and school fees, Adeso said.
Blind and white-haired, Hassan Hussein Bulale's only source
of income is $50 a month from a relative in the United States.
"If that money stops, it will be devastation," the elderly
man, who lives in the city of Hargeisa, told Oxfam.
While most transactions are a few hundred dollars sent to
needy family members, it is Somali businesspeople and traders,
trying to transfer thousands of dollars, who have started
feeling the impact of the Merchants Bank account closures.
"Cash-flow is becoming a problem in the system," said
Adeso's Ali. "(The) pipeline of cash coming in from the U.S. is
decreasing."
Somalia's remittance crisis has been intensifying for years.
Britain's Barclays Bank closed its accounts with Dahabshiil, the
largest Somali money transfer company, in 2014.
In Australia, Westpac, the only bank partnering with Somali
remittance companies, is due to close their accounts at the end
of March, the report said.
"We are just lurching from crisis to crisis", said Ed
Pomfret, Oxfam's Somalia campaign manager. "These governments
need to take action."
Britain has been working with the World Bank on a "Safer
Corridor" initiative to tighten the scrutiny of Somali money
transfers through measures such as biometric identity cards for
recipients in Somalia.
It has also told banks dealing with Somali money transfer
companies that they will not be prosecuted if money ends up in
the wrong hands if they can show they have undertaken due
diligence.
But the U.S. government is not matching these efforts to
ensure money continues to flow into Somalia, where 3 million
people - about a third of the population - require aid,
campaigners said.
"This should be a real priority because otherwise... it is
going to be a lot more expensive in terms of the aid that is
needed," Pomfret said.
Somalia endured famine in 2011, during which more than
250,000 people died. Malnutrition rates remain at emergency
levels in several parts of the country as fighting continues
between the Western-backed government and Islamist militants.
(Reporting by Katy Migiro, Editing by Alisa Tang)