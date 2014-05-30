UNITED NATIONS May 30 U.N. experts warn that
plans by Somalia's breakaway enclave Somaliland to deploy
special forces to protect foreign oil companies could worsen
conflicts in the long unstable Horn of Africa.
A confidential May 27 letter to the U.N. Security Council
sanctions committee on Somalia and Eritrea, obtained by Reuters
on Friday, recommends the panel consider whether the planned
armed unit could be viable or not.
"The deployment of an Oil Protection Unit could play into
internal and regional conflicts that appear to be brewing within
Somaliland and between Somaliland and other regional
authorities, if its deployment is not handled carefully or
accompanied by mitigating measures," the coordinator of the
expert monitoring group, Jarat Chopra, wrote.
The experts, who monitor sanctions violations, said in July
that Western commercial oil exploration in disputed areas and
discrepancies over which authorities can issue licenses to
companies could cause more fighting in Somalia.
Chopra's letter repeated that "legal and constitutional
discrepancies in respect of oil licensing throughout Somalia
have opened the door for potential conflicts between the Federal
Government of Somalia and regional authorities, and between
regional authorities themselves."
The overthrow of a dictator in 1991 plunged Somalia into two
decades of violence, first at the hands of clan warlords and
then Islamist militants, while two semi-autonomous regions -
Puntland and Somaliland - have cropped up in northern Somalia.
About a dozen companies, including many multinational oil
and gas majors, had licenses to explore Somalia before 1991, but
since then Somaliland, Puntland and other authorities have
granted their own licenses for the same blocks.
A petroleum law that has not yet been adopted by Somalia's
parliament, but is being invoked by federal officials in the
capital Mogadishu, says the central government can distribute
natural resources.
Chopra said the Somaliland government commissioned a study
into the viability of an armed unit and told the experts "of its
willingness to abide by U.N. Security Council resolutions
governing the import of military equipment and training for any
such Oil Protection Unit."
The committee would have to be notified of any such imports
and could object, Chopra said.
The Security Council imposed the embargo on Somalia in 1992
to cut the flow of weapons to feuding warlords. The council last
year partially lifted the arms embargo, allowing Mogadishu to
buy light weapons to strengthen forces fighting Islamist groups.
Chopra wrote that the oil protection unit is unlikely to be
formed for months. The Somaliland government's study has
proposed an initial force of 420 personnel, drawn from the
existing police and army units.
"The mandate of the Oil Protection Unit would be to deter
threats through a credible armed presence and to defend against
attacks with proportionate and regulated force as a last resort.
It would ordinarily detect threats and deflect them into the
hands of other Somaliland security agencies," Chopra said.
