* Number of attacks fall, 10 pct result in ship hijacked
* Naval patrols and armed guards on ships deter attacks
* Violent attacks reported in Gulf of Guinea
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Jan 16 International naval patrols off
Somalia and armed private guards on board ships have driven
pirate attacks to a five-year low in 2012, but the risk to
shipping off west Africa is growing.
Somali piracy in the busy shipping lanes of the Gulf of Aden
and the northwestern Indian Ocean off east Africa cost the world
economy some $7 billion in 2011, according to the American One
Earth Future foundation.
Global pirate attacks on ships fell to 297 in 2012, compared
with 439 in 2011, and was at its lowest since 2008 when 293
incidents were recorded, watchdog the International Maritime
Bureau (IMB) said on Wednesday.
About 10 percent of those attacks resulted in the ship being
successfully hijacked. Twenty eight vessels were taken in 2012,
down from 45 in 2011 and 53 in 2010.
Of those 28, 14 were commandeered by Somali gangs, half the
number taken in 2011, said the IMB, which has been monitoring
global piracy since 1991.
"The continued presence of the navies is vital to ensuring
that Somali piracy remains low," said IMB director Pottengal
Mukundan. "This progress could easily be reversed if naval
vessels were withdrawn from the area."
Last week a Somali pirate kingpin nicknamed "Big Mouth" said
he had renounced a life of seizing ships after making millions
in ransoms and urged Somali youth not to take to the high seas,
in a sign of the effectiveness of the crackdown.
Prompted by soaring costs for shippers, including insurance
and the safety of their crews, international navies stepped up
pre-emptive action against the pirates, such as strikes on their
bases on the Somali coast.
Shipping firms are also increasingly using guards and other
measures such as better monitoring and razor wire.
GULF OF GUINEA
However, piracy is on the increase on the other side of
Africa in the Gulf of Guinea, an increasingly important source
of oil, cocoa and metals - and where international navies are
not actively engaged in counter-piracy missions at present.
"There has been increase in the overall severity of
attacks. Last year, most attacks were low level, smash and grab
type robberies in ports and anchorages," said Rory Lamrock, an
intelligence analyst with security firm AKE.
"Now, we're seeing more abductions of sailors from oilfield
supply vessels off Nigeria, and tankers being hijacked as far
west as Abidjan. This type of violent maritime criminality shows
no sign of decreasing any time soon."
The IMB said there were 58 incidents recorded in 2012 in the
Gulf of Guinea, including 10 hijackings and 207 crew members
taken hostage, with violent attacks common and guns used in at
least 37 of the incidents.
That compared with 46 incidents in 2011. Last year, 26
seafarers were kidnapped for ransom in Nigeria, a rise from 17
taken in 2010 and none reported in 2011.
The number of crew members held hostage globally fell to 585
from 802 seafarers held in 2011. Of the total, Somali pirates
took 250 hostage last year - with 104 crew members still being
held at year end, the IMB said.
"IMB's piracy figures show a welcome reduction in hijackings
and attacks to ships. But crews must remain vigilant,
particularly in the highly dangerous waters off east and west
Africa," Mukundan said.