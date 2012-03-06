By Hussein Ali Noor
| HARGEISA, March 6
HARGEISA, March 6 Somali pirates holding a
Panama-flagged vessel hijacked last month with goods destined
for Somaliland have called for fellow pirates in jails in the
breakaway enclave to be freed in return for the ship's release.
Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and
has enjoyed relative stability compared to the rest of Somalia
but remains unrecognised internationally.
A man called Yusuf Ali, who said he was among the gang of
pirates holding the MV Leila, told Horn Cable TV on Monday the
pirates hope to get a small ransom for the ship, but also want
the authorities in Somaliland to release their comrades.
"We will not release the ship until the prisoners are
released. Somaliland harasses us and jails us for 20 years while
in Yemen we only serve 7 years," said Yusuf Ali, speaking from
an undisclosed location.
"We hijacked the ship in order to send a message to the
businessmen to convince their government to release our
colleagues."
Somali pirates typically hijack merchant vessels to earn
hefty ransoms and seizing ships to try and arrange a prisoner
swap is a rare development.
Somaliland's parliament recently passed new legislation
recognising piracy as a crime and allowing pirates convicted
abroad to be transferred to the enclave, in a move to signal its
commitment to fighting maritime attacks off Somalia's shores.
Under the new legislation, piracy will carry a maximum jail
term of 25 years. Previously, it had to charge suspected pirates
with armed robbery.
Somaliland says it has more than 100 pirates in its prisons.
Sources in Somaliland said the ship was being held in Bargal
in Puntland, a semi-autonomous region in northern Somalia that
has spawned a number of pirate gangs and has had a frosty
relationship with Somaliland over the years.
The chairman of Somaliland's Chamber of Commerce, Mohamed
Shukri, appealed to traditional elders in Puntland to help free
the vessel.
"The goods in the ship are owned by many small businessmen
some of whom are young and whose entire capital is on the ship.
As Somalis and Muslims, I appeal to the pirates to release the
ship without any conditions," Shukri told Reuters.
Separately, the International Maritime Bureau said on
Tuesday that pirates hijacked a tanker with 22 crew members off
Oman in the Arabian Sea on March 2 and sailed the vessel towards
Somalia. No further details were immediately available.
(Editing by David Clarke/Maria Golovnina)