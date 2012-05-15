* First time European Union gunships have hit coastline
* EU force uses helicopters and surveillance aircraft
* Pirates hijacked oil tanker last week
By Yara Bayoumy
NAIROBI, May 15 European helicopter gunships
attacked a pirate base on the Somali coast on Tuesday,
destroying five speedboats, in the first such airborne strike on
land by the anti-piracy force.
The Somali-based pirates responded by threatening to kill
crew being held on more than a dozen hijacked vessels if they
were attacked again.
The EU Naval Force (EU Navfor) said it had carried out the
overnight raid on pirate targets using helicopters and
surveillance aircraft with the agreement of the beleagured,
Western-backed Somali government.
It was the first time EU Navfor had taken its fight against
the pirates to Somali soil since its mandate was expanded
earlier this year to allow strikes on land as well as sea.
But at risk are over 300 hostages of various nationalities
held by the pirates, who have so far generally refrained from
killing crew as they seek multi-million dollar ransoms.
A Somali pirate who identified himself as Abdi told Reuters
that a helicopter attacked the central Somali coastline near
Hardhere, a known pirate haven.
"An unidentified helicopter destroyed five of our speedboats
early in the morning. There were no casualties. We were setting
off from the shore when the helicopter attacked us. We ran away
without counter-attacking," he said.
"If we are attacked while with hostages, we shall take any
necessary step to save ourselves, we may also kill the hostages
if we miss other options to survive," Abdi told Reuters.
NO BOOTS ON THE GROUND
EU Navfor said it had carried out the attack to destroy
pirate equipment, four days after Somali gunmen hijacked a
Greek-owned oil tanker carrying close to a million barrels of
crude oil in the Arabian Sea.
EU Navfor's Operation Commander, Rear Admiral Duncan Potts,
said the attack would "further increase the pressure on, and
disrupt, pirates' efforts to get out to sea to attack merchant
shipping and dhows".
Somalia's government said it had backed the strike against
the pirates, and encouraged further attacks. "(The government)
and the EU had agreed upon inland attacks on pirates, avoiding
civilian casualties. We were aware of the EU operation today,"
government spokesman Abdirahman Osman told Reuters.
"We encourage frequent in land attacks - this is the only
solution to piracy," he said.
EU Navfor said no Somalis had been wounded as a result of
the attack and no EU forces had landed on Somali territory,
which has been lawless and torn by armed violence since warlords
overthrew dictator Mohamed Siad Barre in 1991.
"We have monitored several locations for quite a long time
and the time and place chosen was one of the best
opportunities," said Timo Lange, a media officer for EU Navfor.
He said the force would launch similar attacks in future
"given that those targets will show up again".
In March the EU extended its counter-piracy operation off
the coast of Somalia to the end of 2014 and expanded the area it
covers to include the coastline itself.
"The concern is that pirates will simply relocate logistics
bases further inland, possibly among coastal communities, to
avoid EU airborne attacks," Rory Lamrock, an intelligence
analyst with security firm AKE, told Reuters.
"Hostages are still a ransomable commodity and intentional
murders will remain unlikely, but an escalation in violence
directed at hostages is definitely a possible response."
PRECEDENT
Despite successful efforts to stop attacks in the Gulf of
Aden shipping lane, international navies have struggled to
contain piracy in the Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea due to their
limited resources and the vast distances involved.
"(It) may take time to limit the overall scope of pirate
activities. The pirates have had virtually unconstrained ability
to operate for five or six years now and that won't be rolled
back rapidly," said a maritime analyst who declined to be named.
The Somali pirates have raked in millions of dollars in
ransoms in recent years in what has become a highly organised
international criminal enterprise.
A study published earlier this year by the One Earth Future
Foundation showed Somali piracy cost the world economy some $7
billion last year, with ransoms paid reaching $160 million.
Somali pirates are switching back to using smaller cargo and
fishing vessels as "motherships", hoping to evade detection in
the face of more robust maritime security.
The International Transport Workers' Federation, one of the
biggest unions representing seafarers, welcomed the EU Navfor
attack.
"Limited though the effects of any one single operation can
be, it sets a precedent for future actions. It is particularly
welcome in a week that has seen increased use of weapons and
violence by pirates," said union chairman David Heinde.
