* Piracy off Somali coast has fallen sharply this year
* Outgoing NATO commander warns of risk it could bounce back
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Dec 17 Pirate attacks off the coast of
Somalia have dropped sharply this year but piracy remains a
viable "business model" and could bounce back if international
naval forces in the region are cut back, the outgoing commander
of the NATO mission said on Monday.
Hijackings of ships in a vast area of the Indian Ocean off
Somalia have dropped to seven in the first 11 months of this
year compared to 24 in the whole of 2011, although Dutch
Commodore Ben Bekkering said 136 hostages were still being held.
In the past six months, there has been no successful
hijacking of a merchant vessel off Somalia, said Bekkering, who
has handed over command of NATO's Ocean Shield anti-piracy force
to Italian Rear-Admiral Antonio Natale.
Pirates operating from the Somali coast have raked in
hundreds of millions of dollars in ransoms from hijacking ships,
leading NATO, the European Union and other nations to dispatch
warships to patrol the area.
Merchant ships responded with tighter security measures,
including greater use of private armed security guards.
Bekkering attributed the decline in piracy to the naval
patrols, the heightened security on the merchant ships, putting
suspected pirates on trial outside Somalia and the Somali
authorities' counter-piracy campaigns.
Some pirates had abandoned their camps, seeing them as too
risky, and taken refuge in villages, he said.
But the gains in fighting piracy were reversible if the
world's navies eased up on their efforts, he said.
"I am convinced, if navy ships would disappear, the piracy
model would still be intact," he told a news conference.
"Yes, they don't deploy that much to sea but the leadership
of the piracy is still there and if they hold their breath for a
little while and nations (take) their navy ships back, I am
pretty sure that the business model is still intact."
HOSTAGES
The financial crisis has led many Western countries to slash
their defence budgets, but Bekkering said he saw no sign NATO
nations' commitment to the anti-piracy operation was waning.
In March, the alliance extended its counter-piracy mission
until the end of 2014.
Bekkering said about 16 to 18 ships from all international
forces were on patrol in the Indian Ocean at any one time and
this was the "bare minimum" needed to patrol such a vast area.
Pirates are still holding five ships with 136 hostages of
various nationalities, Bekkering said, but he said he did not
expect international forces to adopt a more aggressive policy to
trying to free them.
"It is not something that you can take easily. There are so
many parties involved in doing a thing like that. There is the
flag state (of the ship), the crew members are often of four or
five nationalities, there is the cargo and the people who are
shipping the cargo also have something to say," he said.
Bekkering said NATO's tactic of patrolling close to the
Somali coast to deter pirates from putting to sea had been
successful but he would not go so far as to say the pirates were
"boxed in".
"There will always be the chance for pirates to deploy. I
will not say that we have a fail-safe net around Somalia at the
moment," he said, stressing the importance of maritime patrol
aircraft to the operation as NATO's "eyes from the sky".
(Editing by Alison Williams)