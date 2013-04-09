LONDON, April 9 - The cost of Somali piracy to the global
economy has declined by 12.5 percent since 2011 as attacks fell
sharply, a survey showed on Tuesday, but the cost of armed
guards to protect ships soared.
The annual report by the Oceans Beyond Piracy advocacy group
estimated the cost of piracy at $5.7-6.1 billion in 2012.
For much of the last decade, young Somalis in sometimes tiny
boats have wreaked havoc among Indian Ocean shipping, seizing
vessels and sailing them to pirate havens where they remain
until millions are paid in ransoms.
The cost of private security and greater fuel costs from
sailing at higher speeds made up more than half the overall
cost, the report said. Other expenditures entailed maintaining
permanent naval forces to combat piracy in the Indian Ocean as
well as re-routing such forces.
Greater use of armed guards, marginally improved law and
order in onshore Somalia, more prosecutions of pirates and
increasingly aggressive naval action are all credited with
bringing about a drastic reduction in attacks.
According to EU NAVFOR, the European Union naval task force
that is one of several military forces patrolling the Indian
Ocean, there were only 36 confirmed pirate attacks in 2012
compared to 176 the previous year. Only five ships were
captured, down from 25 in 2011 and 27 in 2010.
Overall, the report said the cost to the global economy fell
by some $580 millionor 12.5 percent, from 2011.
Amid the ongoing chaos in Somalia, however, some worry the
pirates could yet stage a dramatic comeback.
"The money spent fighting pirates at sea is starting to pay
off," said EU NAVFOR chief researcher John Bellish.
"Activity is down, but even with the lower number of attacks
reported in 2012 there was very little movement of resources
towards investing in a long-term solution ashore."
The starkest rise in costs came from the greater number of
armed guards being carried, the report said, estimating this
rose by almost 80 percent and was now between 1.15 and $1.53
billion.
As more vessels carry armed guards, naval officers in the
region say fewer vessels are now passing through the high risk
area off Somalia at maximum speed, significantly cutting fuel
costs from 2011.
In 2011, an estimated $2.7 billion was spent on what the
report calls "above economically optimal speeds", falling to
$1.17 billion in 2012.
As some nations reduced naval forces in the region as
attacks subsided, the cost of international military operations
fell some 14 percent to an estimated $1.09 billion.
For the pirates themselves, taking to the Indian Ocean has
clearly become considerably less profitable.
Ransom payments nosedived some 80 percent in 2012, with
Somali pirates only receiving an estimated $31.75 million
compared to $159.62 million in 2011.
The report was produced by the U.S.-based One Earth Future
Foundation and audited by the Baltic and International Maritime
Council (BIMCO).