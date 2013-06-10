MOMBASA, Kenya, June 10 A Kenyan court sentenced
nine Somali citizens each to five years in prison on Monday
after finding them guilty of violently hijacking a vessel, MV
Magellan Star, in the Gulf of Aden in September 2010.
The nine were captured by international anti-piracy forces
before being handed over to Kenya to be prosecuted, because
Somalia was not considered able to try them properly.
Although the number of attacks has fallen markedly since
2011 thanks to tougher security aboard ships and increased
Western naval patrols, piracy emanating from the Horn of Africa
nation may still cost the world economy about $18 billion a
year, the World Bank said in April.
Prosecutors told the court the men attacked the ship armed
with three AK-47 rifles, a G3 rifle, one SAR rifle and other
crude weapons.
"They hijacked the vessel, using violence against its crew
by firing at them, and took control of the ... vessel, thus
endangering the lives of the crew," they said in the charge
sheet.
All nine had denied the accusations, and were held in
custody at one of Kenya's maximum security prisons during the
trial.
While handing out the sentence, the court noted that the
accused had already served a long term in jail while the trial
was in progress, and therefore were given shorter prison terms.
"Such charges would ordinarily attract a jail term of up to
20 years," magistrate Richard Odenyo said in his ruling, which
was translated for the suspects who did not understand English.
A lawyer representing the accused termed the ruling "fairly
reasonable", saying his clients had not yet decided whether to
lodge an appeal.
