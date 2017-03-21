By Abdiqani Hassan
BOSASSO, Somalia, March 21 The head of
anti-piracy operations in the semi-autonomous Puntland region of
Somalia said he had been fired for speaking out about illegal
fishing, which he claims could trigger a new outbreak of piracy
in the Indian Ocean.
Pirates hijacked an oil tanker off Somalia last week, the
first such attack in the region since 2012 after shipping firms
hired private security and international warships started
patrolling nearby waters.
Abdirizak Mohamed Dirir, director of anti-piracy operations
in Puntland, said the province's president sacked him after he
told journalists that permits had been handed to illegal fishing
vessels.
"The problem with Puntland is that if you talk about illegal
fishing, you are seen as a criminal," Dirir told Reuters. "But I
will not stop talking about illegal fishing because if this is
not stopped, piracy will restart again."
In last week's hijacking, unlike previous attacks, the ship
was freed swiftly and with no ransom paid after the Puntland
Maritime Police Force intervened.
Puntland officials blamed local anger over illegal fishing
by foreign vessels for the attack. They warned that more
hijackings might happen unless the problem was tackled.
President Abdiweli Mohamed Ali fired Dirir in a decree dated
Sunday, saying he had taken into account the "need for a change
and redoubling efforts to fight Puntland's piracy".
Dirir said the president "violated the constitution" as
consultations were not made with other officials.
Somali officials say the decline in piracy in recent years
has emboldened foreign-flagged illegal fishing vessels to
plunder Somalia's fish stocks closer to shore, bringing them
within reach of pirate gangs.
In a report published in October, the U.N. Somalia and
Eritrea Monitoring Group said it was "concerned that illegal,
unreported and unregulated fishing by foreign vessels may
re-establish the conflict dynamic with local fishing communities
that contributed to the rise of piracy a decade ago".
The last outbreak of Somali piracy cost the world's shipping
industry billions of dollars as pirates paralysed shipping
lanes, kidnapped hundreds of seafarers and seized vessels more
than 1,000 miles from Somalia's coastline.
