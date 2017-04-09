DELHI, April 9 Chinese navy ship supported by an
Indian navy helicopter thwarted an attack on a Tuvalu-flagged
merchant ship by suspected Somali pirates, India's defence
ministry said on Sunday.
The OS 35 was reported to be under attack on Saturday.
"An Indian Navy helicopter undertook aerial reconnaissance
of the merchant vessel at night, and at sunrise, to sanitize the
upper decks of the merchant ship and ascertain the location of
pirates, if still on board," the defence ministry said in a
statement.
"Subsequently ... a boarding party from the nearby Chinese
Navy ship went on board the merchant ship, while the Indian
Naval helicopter provided air cover for the operation."
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing
by Larry King)