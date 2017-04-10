(Somali officials correct their original information to say
entire crew abducted with two freed so far)
MOGADISHU, April 10 Somali security forces
rescued a hijacked Indian cargo dhow on Monday, but pirates took
the 11-strong crew with them when they fled to land, authorities
said.
A local mayor initially said the pirates only abducted one
crew member, but the state's vice-president later said all 11
crew had been taken away by the pirates. Two were later rescued
and nine remain missing, said Mohamed Hashi Arabey, vice
president of Galmudug state.
The Al Kausar cargo dhow was seized earlier this month.
Galmudug is a federal state within Somalia that operates its own
security forces.
(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; writing by Katharine Houreld;
editing by Mark Heinrich)