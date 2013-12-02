MOGADISHU Dec 2 Somalia's parliament voted on
Monday to sack Prime Minister Abdi Farah Shirdon, the speaker
of parliament said, after a row with the president that has
paralysed the state and threatened a shaky recovery from war.
The prime minister, who was appointed last year, fell out
with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud over what legislators said
was a dispute over the composition of a new cabinet, prompting
Monday's no confidence vote.
The rift has worried Western donors who say it will disrupt
efforts to shore up nascent insitutions of state and drive back
al Qaeda-linked Islamist militants who still control swathes of
countryside.
Parliament speaker Mohamed Sheikh Osman Jawari said 184
lawmakers voted against the prime minister, while 65 members
supported him. The prime minister's deputies are expected to
handle his duties until a replacement is found.
The political turmoil follows a row about corruption related
to the central bank. That had already rattled donors who see the
probity of that institution as vital to unlocking future debt
relief and rebuilding state finances.
Diplomats said the public had been growing increasingly
frustrated with the government for not delivering change fast
enough. The scale of the task is huge after two decades of war
and chaos in which Somalia was carved up into clan fiefdoms and
then ruled by al Shabaab militants.