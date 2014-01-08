* Former PM beats incumbent president in run-off
* Relatively peaceful but has suffered recent attacks
* Region could be model for rest of country
By Abdiqani Hassan
GAROWE, Somalia, Jan 8 Parliament narrowly
elected former prime minister Abdiweli Mohamed Ali as president
of Somalia's region of Puntland on Wednesday, backing his
campaign against corruption and insecurity in the relatively
peaceful region.
At the tip of the Horn of Africa and with a third of
Somalia's population of about 10 million, the semi-autonomous
Puntland spans the north of Somalia and has largely escaped the
worst of the country's upheaval of the last 20 years.
Somalia's central government and foreign powers advocating a
loose federal political system in Somalia have held Puntland up
as a possible model, having avoided the worst of a seven-year
insurgency fought by militants seeking to impose a strict
interpretation of sharia law on the country.
But acts of insecurity have risen, the latest in which seven
people were killed in a car bomb attack on an armed convoy
escorting two foreigners working for a company training local
security forces on Dec. 5 in Bosasso, a coastal city.
The authorities and Western diplomats are concerned al
Shabaab may seek to strengthen ties with al Qaeda cells in
Yemen, which is separated by the narrow Gulf of Aden.
Saciid Hassan Shire, the speaker for Puntland's parliament,
declared Ali, an economist, the president-elect with 33 votes
against outoing leader Abdirahman Sheikh Mohamed Farole who got
32 votes in a run-off during the third round of voting by
deputies.
"I promise progress and peace for Puntland in the coming
five years, let's all work together in improving the security
and development," Ali said after his victory.
During the campaign, Ali accused his main rival of
corruption and failing to curb insecurity. Farole has denied the
allegations.
Farole told Reuters last year the number of al Shabaab
militants in the region had risen after African troops drove
them out of their southern strongholds.
The region, roughly one-third of Somalia's geographical
area, is believed to be rich in undeveloped energy resources and
is being sized up by oil explorers.
Ali is yet to make his views on the oil exploration in the
region public, but Farole said he would not allow Mogadishu to
award oil contracts to foreign firms.
"It is hoped that he will fight al Shabaab in an effort to
tighten security," Hussein Abdirahman, a history lecturer at
Mogadishu University's branch in Bosasso told Reuters.
"Being an economist, people hope he will also improve
economy and political ties with the federal government."
