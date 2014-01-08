* Former prime minister beats incumbent in run-off
* Region could be model for rest of country
(Adds comment from U.S. State Department, paragraphs 8-10)
By Abdiqani Hassan
GAROWE, Somalia, Jan 8 Parliament narrowly
elected former prime minister Abdiweli Mohamed Ali as president
of Puntland on Wednesday, backing his campaign against
corruption and insecurity in the relatively peaceful Somali
region.
At the tip of the Horn of Africa and with a third of
Somalia's population of about 10 million, the semi-autonomous
Puntland spans the north of Somalia and has largely escaped the
worst of the country's upheaval of the last 20 years.
Somalia's central government and foreign powers advocating a
loose federal political system in Somalia have held Puntland up
as a possible model, having avoided the worst of a seven-year
insurgency fought by militants seeking to impose a strict
interpretation of sharia law.
But acts of violence have risen, the latest of which killed
seven people in a car bomb attack on an armed convoy escorting
foreigners working for a company training local security forces,
on Dec. 5 in Bosasso, a coastal city.
The authorities and Western diplomats are concerned al
Shabaab may seek to strengthen ties with al Qaeda cells in
Yemen, over the narrow Gulf of Aden.
Saciid Hassan Shire, the speaker for Puntland's parliament,
declared Ali, an economist, the president-elect with 33 votes
against outgoing leader Abdirahman Sheikh Mohamed Farole who got
32 votes in a run-off during the third round of voting by
deputies.
"I promise progress and peace for Puntland in the coming
five years, let's all work together in improving the security
and development," Ali, a former prime minister for Somalia, said
after his victory.
The United States congratulated Ali on his election and
praised Farole for his commitment to holding the elections in a
timely and peaceful manner.
"The United States views this election as a hopeful step
towards a strengthened federal state for Somalia. We encourage
both the new Puntland Administration and the Federal Government
of Somalia to work together to outline a path forward for
Puntland to join the federal system," Will Stevens, the State
Department's Africa spokesman said in a statement.
"We welcome President Ali's commitment to continue progress
toward democratization, and to promote the rights and well-being
of Puntland's residents," he said.
During the campaign, Ali accused Farole of corruption and
failing to curb insecurity. Farole has denied the allegations.
Farole told Reuters last year the number of al Shabaab
militants in the region had risen after African troops drove
them out of their southern strongholds.
Michele Cervone d'Urso, the EU special envoy to Somalia who
attended the vote, said it had set a benchmark for peaceful
elections for the rest of Somalia.
"The election is a positive for the democratisation process.
Now the president-elect can focus on defusing tensions between
the different group of supporters," he told Reuters.
The region, roughly one-third of Somalia's geographical
area, is believed to be rich in undeveloped energy resources and
is being sized up by oil explorers.
Ali is yet to make his views on the oil exploration in the
region public. Farole had said he would not allow Mogadishu to
award oil contracts to foreign firms.
"It is hoped that he will fight al Shabaab in an effort to
tighten security," Hussein Abdirahman, a history lecturer at
Mogadishu University's branch in Bosasso told Reuters.
"Being an economist, people hope he will also improve
economy and political ties with the federal government."
(Additional reporting by Abdi Sheikh in Mogadishu and David
Brunnstrom in Washington; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by
Alison Williams)