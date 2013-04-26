GENEVA, April 26 Somalis may soon be receiving
letters from abroad for the first time in more than 20 years
after a deal was struck with the United Nations' postal agency,
the latest step towards ending Somalia's isolation following two
decades of civil conflict.
But the challenges to bringing the Horn of Africa country
back into the global postal community are manifold - there are
no functioning post offices, only the main roads are named and
most houses do not have a number.
Add to that the ongoing struggle with al Qaeda-linked
insurgents, who still control much of the countryside, and parts
of the coastline infested with pirates, and it is clear the
U.N.'s Universal Postal Union (UPU) and its partners have their
work cut out.
The Swiss-based UPU said in a statement on Friday that
international postal services could start operating again in
Somalia within the next few months.
Somalia's Minister of Information and Communication
Abdullahi Hirsi signed a memorandum of understanding with
Emirates Post Group this week for Dubai to act as a hub for
handling mail destined for Somalia, it said.
The UPU, which brokered the deal, said its 192 member
countries could resume sending mail to Somalia once the
arrangements were finalised.
About 2 million Somalis live abroad and 9.9 million in
Somalia, served by a postal network that is "basically
inexistant", the UPU said, having dwindled from 100 post offices
in 1991.
UPU spokesman Rheal LeBlanc said Somalia had created an
office at the airport to handle mail moving in and out of the
country, initially to service the government, embassies and
universities, "but they seem to have plans to phase in postal
services across the country over the next few months and years".
Hirsi said his country would need help getting the post
going again.
"We ask for all means of assistance as we have to start from
ground zero," the UPU statement quoted him as saying.
In the latest sign of optimism that Somalia was emerging
from its violent recent past, Britain opened an embassy at
Mogadishu airport on Thursday after its previous mission closed
in 1991 as civil war broke out.
