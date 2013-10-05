MOGADISHU Oct 5 Somali Islamist militant group
al Shabaab said on Saturday that "Westerners" attacked a house
in one of its coastal bases overnight in the town of Barawe,
about 180 km (110 miles) south of the capital of Mogadishu,
killing one rebel fighter.
"Westerners in boats attacked our base at Barawe beach and
one was martyred from our side," Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, al
Shabaab's spokesman for military operations, told Reuters by
telephone. A resident said he had heard a gunfight during the
night.
It was not immediately clear who had been killed and why the
Barawe base had been targeted specifically. The al Qaeda-linked
group has said it carried out an attack on a Kenyan shopping
mall two weeks go which killed at least 67 people.
