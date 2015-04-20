MOGADISHU, April 20 Two Kenyans and seven Somalis were killed in a bomb attack on a vehicle carrying workers to the United Nations compound in Garowe in the Somali region of Puntland on Monday, police said.

"A blast hit the bus carrying workers to the U.N. office in Garowe. At least nine people died including two Kenyans and seven Somali guards," Mohamed Abdi, a police officer told Reuters from the scene. (Reporting by Abdiqani Hassan; Writing by Duncan Miriri)