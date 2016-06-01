MOGADISHU Al Shabaab militants claimed responsibility for a car bomb attack targeting a hotel in central Mogadishu on Wednesday and said some of its fighters had stormed the premises, while police said three people had died.

"We attacked the hotel with a car bomb and we went inside. We shall give details later," Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab’s military operations spokesman, told Reuters. Mogadishu police said some militants had apparently burst into the hotel.

"We believe there are some fighters in the hotel but we are not sure. So far we have confirmed three people have died and a dozen others wounded," Major Ibrahim Hassan, a police officer, told Reuters.

