MOGADISHU At least four people were killed on Sunday in a suicide car bomb attack carried out by suspected al Shabaab Islamist militants on a hotel in the Somali capital, a police officer said.

"So far, four people are confirmed dead. We believe al Shabaab is behind the attack," Colonel Abdiqadir Hussein, a police officer, told Reuters. A senior ambulance official said eight injured people had been brought from the scene.

