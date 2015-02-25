NAIROBI Feb 25 President Barack Obama has
nominated the first U.S. ambassador to Somalia since the early
1990s, when the United States pulled its diplomatic staff out of
the country following an ill-fated intervention exemplified by
the "Black Hawk Down" disaster.
The U.S. State Department said the nomination of career
diplomat Katherine Dhanani signals the deepening relationship
between the two countries.
Somalia is attempting to rebuild after two decades of civil
war and lawlessness triggered by the overthrow of President Siad
Barre in 1991. The fragile government is being backed by
international aid aimed at preventing it from becoming a haven
for al Qaeda-style militants in East Africa.
The United States intervened in Somalia in 1992, initially
on a humanitarian mission, but became embroiled in a conflcit
against war lords.
In the Battle of Mogadishu in 1993, 18 U.S. soldiers were
killed and two helicopters shot down in fighting against Somnali
militias. Hundreds of Somalis also died in the battle, which was
depicted in the film "Black Hawk Down".
U.S. troops pulled out in 1994, ending the mission.
At the time, the battle marked the U.S Army's heaviest
losses in a single day since the Vietnam War and it has remained
central to the American view of the Horn of Africa state.
In recent years, persistent attacks in the capital have
complicated the government's efforts to secure the nation for a
referendum on a new federal constitution and a presidential
election in 2016.
"Somalia has considerable work ahead to complete its
transition to a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous nation,"
the statement said. "The United States is committed to
supporting Somalia on this journey as a steadfast partner."
The U.S. Mission to Somalia is currently based in Nairobi,
Kenya. The State Department said Washington hoped to increase
its diplomatic presence in Somalia as security improves.
Al Shabaab, the al Qaeda-affiliated militants, were pushed
out of Mogadishu by African peacekeeping forces in 2011 but has
waged a series of gun and grenade attacks to try to overthrow
the government and impose its strict version of sharia law.
The United States has launched a series of strikes against
al Shabaab leaders in recent months, killing its leader, Ahmed
Abdi Godane, in September, and Tahliil Abdishakur, chief of al
Shabaab's intelligence and security wing, in late December.
(Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Angus MacSwan)