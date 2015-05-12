NAIROBI May 12 The nominee to be U.S.
ambassador to Somalia has withdrawn, slowing down the
appointment of the first envoy since the United States pulled
out a military mission in the early 1990s as the country plunged
into civil war and chaos.
The withdrawal of the military mission, which had been
supporting an aid effort, was prompted by the "Black Hawk Down"
incident in which 18 U.S. soldiers were killed when their
helicopters were shot down by Somali militias in Mogadishu.
A White House official said that Katherine Dhanani, who had
been named in February, withdrew for personal reasons, without
giving more details.
Washington had touted the nomination of the career diplomat
Dhanani as signalling the deepening relationship between the two
countries. John Kerry visited Mogadishu this month, the first
U.S. secretary of state to set foot in Somalia.
A second U.S. administration official said the White House
hoped to fill the post as soon as possible but did not have a
timeline for when a new person would be nominated for Somalia,
which is slowly emerging from two decades of war and is still
battling an Islamist insurgency.
The U.S. mission to Somalia is currently based in Nairobi,
Kenya. The State Department said Washington hoped to increase
its diplomatic presence in Somalia as security improves.
Continued attacks by al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab
militants have complicated government efforts to create security
for a referendum on a new federal constitution and parliamentary
and presidential elections in 2016.
Al Shabaab was pushed out of Mogadishu by African Union
peacekeeping forces in 2011 but has waged a series of gun and
grenade attacks to try to topple the Western-backed government.
The United States intervened in Somalia in 1992 after the
overthrow the year before of autocratic President Siad Barre.
Initially aimed at assisting humanitarian efforts, the U.S.
mission quickly became embroiled in conflict.
In 1993, 18 U.S. soldiers were killed and two helicopters
downed in fighting with Somali militias. Hundreds of Somalis
also died in the fighting, later depicted in the movie "Black
Hawk Down". U.S. troops pulled out in 1994, ending the mission.
(Reporting by Edith Honan in Nairobi and Roberta Rampton in
Washington; Editing by Edmund Blair and Mark Heinrich)