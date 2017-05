MOGADISHU At least 10 people were killed and about a dozen wounded when a car rammed into a busy restaurant and exploded in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Tuesday, police said.

"At least 10 people died, including government soldiers and residents, and a dozen more were injured," said Colonel Osman Ibrahim, a senior police officer at the scene of what police say was a suicide attack.

"The death toll is sure to rise," he added.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)