MOGADISHU Somali Islamist militants detonated a roadside bomb on Tuesday southwest of the capital Mogadishu when a military vehicle was passing and killed at least three soldiers, a military officer and the rebel group said.

"A roadside bomb hit one of our military pick-ups. So far we know three soldiers died," Captain Farah Nur told Reuters, adding the death toll could rise. He said the blast took place near a village about 17 km (10 miles) from Mogadishu.

A spokesman for the Islamist al Shabaab group claimed responsibility.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar in Mogadishu; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Hugh Lawson)