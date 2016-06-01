MOGADISHU Somali security forces have killed the head of militant group al Shabaab's intelligence unit, a government official said on Wednesday.

Abdifatah Omar, spokesman for Mogadishu municipality, said intelligence agents killed the man, only known as Daud, who was the head of al Shabaab's intelligence wing, known as Amniyat. Omar did not give details on when he was killed.

Al Shabaab was not immediately reachable for comment.

Al Shabaab, which aims to topple Somalia's government, was driven out of Mogadishu by the African Union force AMISOM in 2011, and last year it was pushed out of strongholds in the south by AMISOM and the Somali National Army.

